Opp firm on PAC slot for Hamza

LAHORE: The PML-N and the PPP have decided to move ahead jointly against the government in case any 'undemocratic' move is made to bar PA Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz from leading the Public Accounts Committee-1. The parliamentary leadership of both sides met on Wednesday at the opposition chamber of the Punjab Assembly to devise an effective strategy in case the government opts for any move against the set democratic norms of PA. This is noteworthy that as per the Charter of Democracy, both the PML-N and the PPP had decided that the slot of the Public Accounts Committee chairman would go to the opposition. Under this principle, Hamza must chair the PAC-1. However, the government has so far not decided who would chair the PAC-1. Moreover, Qamar Zaman Kaira, PPP Central Punjab president, also held a meeting with PPPP Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and discussed the current situation, party's stance towards existing NAB laws and issues related to the PAC-1 chairmanship.