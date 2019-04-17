Buzdar suspends CEO Education, four others on public complaints

GUJRANWALA: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Gujranwala where he inaugurated a shelter-home at general bus stand, inspected the constructions work of sports complex at Ghakhar.

The chief minister also inspected Central Jail Gujranwala and suspended five officers, including CEO Education Muhammad Farooq, Tehsildar Khawaja Nadeem, sub-registrar Ansar Sagheer Khan, Assistant Superintendent Jail Mehmood and Jail Warden Faisal over citizens’ complaints and involvement in corruption.

Usman Buzdar was briefed that besides a modern gymnasium the sports venue would also be comprised of cricket, hockey and football grounds at a cost of Rs370 million. He directed that construction work of this sports arena should be completed within the given limit so that citizens especially youths could be provided with better sports facilities. Later, the CM reached general bus stand Gujranwala and inaugurated a shelter-home there. Addressing the gathering here, the chief minister said the PTI government was doing its best to redress the people’s grievances, setting up shelter-homes in different cities is a proof of our efforts, as these shelter-homes will provide homes to the homeless; residents of these shelter-homes are being provided with food and medical facilities also.

Usman Buzdar inspected the facilities being provided in the shelter-home and praised the organisers for their efforts. He visited the Central Jail Gujranwala and inspected different barracks and asked the prisoners about facilities being provided by the jail administration. The CM over complaints of bribes by the prisoners suspended the Assistant Jail Superintendent Mehmood and Jail Warden Faisal. He also held meetings with administration and different delegations here at Circuit House.

Listening to the complaints here, the CM suspended Tehsildar Sadar Khawaja Nadeem, sub-registrar Ansar Sagheer and CEO education Muhammad Farooq for involvement in corruption and misuse of powers. He said that no compromise would be made over corruption and negligence in duties. “I as the chief executive of the province have full powers of transfers and postings, only honest and hardworking officers will be accepted to work as part of our team” he said. Addressing the media, Usman Buzdar assured the journalists of an early action to set up Journalist Colony at Gujranwala. The chief minister's convoy got stopped when a citizen fell down on the road for recording his complaint to the CM. The citizen complained that his son was got murdered by some influential persons while police took no serious step to arrest the accused persons. The CM directed the police officers for early action in this regard.