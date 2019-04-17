Inam to represent Pakistan in Asian Wrestling

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Commonwealth gold medallist, Inam Butt will represent the country in Asian Wrestling Championships, taking place in Xian, China from April 24-28. “Inam, who will be accompanied by national coach Sohail Rasheed is the only wrestler from the country, who will feature in the event. He will chip in 92kg weight category,” Secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Arshad Sattar told media on Tuesday.

He said participation in any weight category in Asian Championship was mandatory as the countries missing the continental event are not allowed to send their outfits for the World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in September, this year.

“Our focus is on the World Championships where besides Inam Butt we will send three more wrestlers including Muhammad Bilal (57kg), Inayatullah (65kg) and Haroon Abid (125kg). The 19-year-old Haroon, who is the nephew of Jhara Pehlwan is getting training in Japan these days. The winner at World Wrestling Championships can earn a quota spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad expressed the hope that Inam, who had been training hard would finish at a respectable position at the Asian Championship.