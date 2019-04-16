Global measles cases up 300 percent year-on-year: WHO

GENEVA: Measles cases rose 300 percent worldwide through the first three months of 2019 compared to the same period last year, the UN said on Monday, as concern grows over the impact of anti-vaccination stigma.

Measles, which is highly contagious, can be entirely prevented through a two-dose vaccine, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has in recent months sounded the alarm over slipping global vaccination rates. "Preliminary global data shows that reported cases rose by 300 percent in the first three months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018."While this data is provisional and not yet complete, it indicates a clear trend. Many countries are in the midst of sizeable measles outbreaks, with all regions of the world experiencing sustained rises in cases," WHO further said.