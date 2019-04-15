Inter-Varsity Women Cycling pedals off

LAHORE: The 7th All-Pakistan Women Inter-Varsity Cycling Championship started Sunday here at National Cycling Velodrome Nishtar Park Sports Complex. A total of eight women Universities from all over the Pakistan are participating in the event. The opening ceremony was also held in the velodrome. On the day four events were conducted Result: 500m, Time Trial Final: Aqsa, University of Lahore, 46S:37P:00, 1st, 15’ Sadaf, Lahore College University, 47S:28P:00, 2nd, 10 Humara, Punjab University, 49S:24P:00, 3rd.