Poor to get free food at Ramazan ‘dastarkhawan’

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) would arrange ‘dastarkhawan’ for the poor and needy people in the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarrak.

RDA Chairman Arif Abbasi said that to feed the poor and needy is a noble cause.

He urged the philanthropists to come forward and play their due role in serving the poor that will certainly be rewarded here and hereafter.

He said that religion gives us a lesson to help the needy adding that said that it is our moral duty also to help others in time of need. He said that RDA has also established ‘Dewaar Mehrbani’ for the deserving and poor children.