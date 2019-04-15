What we need

Finance Minister Asad Umar has asked for a year and a half to stabilise the economy. I think if our growth rate improves and the balance of payments shows positive signs, then the overall situation would definitely improve. As far as the prices of commodities are concerned, these will always go up; many international factors like oil price etc affect the prices. The only thing we should expect is some stability or a gradual increase in prices. The housing and employment promises should be planned and initiatives should be taken to give these a practical shape. Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the match as far as the diplomatic front is concerned and we are proud of that. Another appeal to the prime minister and the finance minister is that some increase be made to government pensions in the forthcoming budget. If an increase of 10 percent is given to new pensioners then at least the pension of those who retired 25 years ago be given a minimum raise of 30 percent.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi