RWMC chief inspects cleanliness in city

Rawalpindi: On the directions of Secretar Local Govt Punjab, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company initiated Cleanliness Awareness Drive in the city.

In this regard, CEO of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Flight Lt. (r.) Asim Ayyub visited various areas to inspect the cleanliness situations in the city, says a press release.

He visited Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Liaquat Road and Iqbal Road and inspected the sanitation procedure on Wednesday.

He also collected suggestions from the public (localities, traders and others related to different professions) to make an improvement in the operation of the company.

In this visit, with CEO, there was Senior Manager Operations, Dr. Hamid Iqbal. CEO RWMC met with the traders and merchants; he discussed the cleanliness situation of market with them and collected their feedback. He added that if the cleanliness operation is not done properly, they should inform the authorities, quick action would be taken. Traders should be a helping hand to improve cleanliness and sanitation of the area, waste shouldn’t be thrown openly, it should be dumped in the waste containers of the company or hand it over to sanitary workers.

He added, feedback and suggestions of public is highly appreciable and their complaints would be immediately resolved. If there is any query regarding Solid Waste Management they can meet me directly. My doors are always open for them.

Before it, CEO resolved the issue of registration of Mini Dumpers in workshop and directed to make it operational in different Tehsils of Rawalpindi. In this regard they are made operational in Gujjar Khan, Taxila and other tehsils. Residents of these tehsils were thankful to the CEO for increasing the workforce.