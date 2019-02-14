Visa to expand fintech programme

KARACHI: Visa on Wednesday announced it is expanding its fintech fast-track programme in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region, as part of its efforts in developing the next generation of digital payment solutions, a statement said.

Already rolled out in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the programme provides innovative fintechs with a faster and easier integration process with VisaNet, Visa’s global network, in addition to a suite of tailored digital solutions and growth capabilities.

The programme has been tailored to the needs of fintechs, adapting to their realities and providing them with processes that are faster, which include reducing the number of on boarding conditions. The programme also links fintechs to platforms already certified by Visa and connects fintechs to sponsoring banks, providing fintechs with scaling opportunities through Visa’s global network, the statement added.

Andrew Torre, regional president, CEMEA, Visa, said, “Our aim is to connect new players and ideas with our network partners, so that we can deliver intuitive and relevant payment, banking and retail experiences to customers and merchants.”