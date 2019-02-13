Rupee inches up

The rupee edged up on Tuesday amid slow dollar demand from importers, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 138.91 per dollar compared with the previous close of 138.93.

Dealers said the currency trading remained range-bound in the band of 138.90/138.95 during the day.

The rupee posted marginal gains in the open market. It closed at 139.20 against the dollar compared with Monday’s close of 139.30.