Man injured

NOWSHERA: A man was injured when the members of the transgender community came under an attack on the Nizampur-Kohat Road on Sunday. Imtiaz, 35, belonging to Afghanistan, told the police that he had come to Nizampur from Swabi along with members of the transgender community for a wedding ceremony when three unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.
