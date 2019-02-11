close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Man injured

National

February 11, 2019

NOWSHERA: A man was injured when the members of the transgender community came under an attack on the Nizampur-Kohat Road on Sunday. Imtiaz, 35, belonging to Afghanistan, told the police that he had come to Nizampur from Swabi along with members of the transgender community for a wedding ceremony when three unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

