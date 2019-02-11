Protest at Mughalpura Chowk: Relatives of murder victim stage demo

LAHORE: The relatives of a youth who was shot dead outside the Sessions Court a day back staged a protest demonstration at Mughalpura Chowk on Sunday. They protested against police for not arresting the murderers.

The victim’s relatives placed the body in the middle of the road at Mugahlpura Chowk and blocked the traffic. The protesters chanted slogans against police for not arresting the murderers. They demanded of the authority concerned to direct the police for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder. Victim Bilal of Dhobi Ghat Mughalpura was on pre-arrest bail in a case registered against him at Gujjarpura police station under Section 496 PPC. He was on his way to the court for hearing when some armed men shot him dead a day back.