New Islamabad

The prime minister has given orders to revise the master plan of Islamabad. In this respect, a committee has been formed which will seek suggestions from various quarters. This has been done in accordance with the suggestions in the original master plan to revise the plan every 20 years. The recently formed committee has asked for suggestions from public as well. In this context, it is suggested that the extension of Islamabad towards west should be stopped; the extension of Islamabad should be commenced from the east as the landscape in the east is even more beautiful; and a new office for the development of new Islamabad should be established as the present CDA is overworked.

Also, it will be more feasible to provide all facilities to the new sectors in the east of present Islamabad rather than going over to the west which is totally barren and devoid of any water source or any infrastructure. Development in the west will be considered more of an extension of Rawalpindi.

Lt Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad