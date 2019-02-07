‘How Buzdar will run Punjab after Aleem’s arrest’

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday questioned how the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would run Punjab following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Aleem Khan.

Reacting to Aleem Khan’s arrest, Zubair welcomed the latest step taken by the NAB. “Today’s [arrest] is a positive development. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a big responsibility

to maintain the credibility of politics,” the former governor told Geo News. Zubair said the PTI government had failed badly and wondered how the Punjab chief minister would run the affairs now as Aleem Khan had been arrested.