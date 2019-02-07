Sindh govt taking Rimsha murder as test case, says Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Information and Law Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has congratulated the provincial police on its success in arresting a man accused of committing the murder of teenage girl Rimsha Wassan in District Khairpur recently.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he congratulated the senior superintendent of police and the entire police force deputed in the town. Wahab reiterated the resolve of the government to provide justice to the bereaved family of Rimsha. He said all the requirements of the criminal justice system would be completed as the government was considering the murder as a test case.

He said the Sindh police were an independent institution and had been discharging its responsibilities with complete freedom. He remarked that the police were not under no pressure to pursue the case. The adviser said opposition politicians who had been alleging that the Sindh police had become a politicised institution should better go and see the performance of the police force in Pubjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to know the reality.

News Desk adds: Zulfiqar Wassan, a close relative of PPP leader Manzoor Wassan and the prime suspect in the murder of Ramsha Wassan, was arrested in Khairpur on Wednesday, a Geo News report said.

According to police, Zulfiqar was wanted in a number of cases, including kidnappings for ransom, theft and the murder of Ramsha. On February 1, Ramsha, a seventh-grade student, was killed in the name of honour in Khairpur’s Kunb area

The victim’s mother said that the teenager was killed in the name of honour as she wanted to marry a boy of her own will. The relatives of the teenager had named four suspects in the FIR of whom three have been arrested so far.

PTI leaders slammed

In another statement, Wahab slammed PTI senators who travelled to Britain in business class, saying that it was contrary to the party’s claims of promoting austerity in the country.

He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan likes to travel by helicopter while his party senators are travelling in business class.” He said the governor and the chief minister belonging to the PTI had a craze to travel in protocol of large motorcades.

The prime minister must tell his party senators about real austerity measures, he said and added that reprimands of senators by the Imran Khan were proof that he had no control over his party members.

The advisor said the PTI was lacking leadership. He said the royal modus operandi of the government showed that they were like “princes of he Mughal Empire instead of servants of the people in Naya Pakistan”.

He said Shaikh Rashid travelled to Faisalabad in a royal caravan of 17 vehicles, which was against what he propagated. “This is clearly hypocrisy,” he added. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party never compromised on principles in its long political journey.