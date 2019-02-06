Victoria railway bridge reopens

MALAKWAL: The Pakistan Railway authorities Tuesday reopened the Victoria railway bridge at Chak Nizam for motorcyclists after protests of the locals. The PR authorities had closed the bridge for one and a half years. A 16-year-old girl had drowned in Jhelum River while crossing the bridge one and a half years ago. Then railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq ordered to close the bridge. On the protests of the locals of tehsils Malakwal, Pind Dadan Khan and Bhera the bridge was repaired and reopened.