YDA announces protest against suspension of BBH medical superintendent

Rawalpindi : The Young Doctors Association at Benazir Bhutto Hospital has announced to lodge protest against the Punjab government’s decision of suspending Dr. Tariq Masood Niazi, Medical Superintendent of BBH who had refused to obey request of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat regarding posting of a female doctor, daughter of PML-N’s leader Hanif Abbasi.

BBH Chapter of YDA Punjab along with YDA’s chapters in Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital has planned to stage a protest demonstration on Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) on Wednesday morning against the Punjab government’s decision, said YDA President at BBH Dr. Rana Azeem while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He said the notification of MS BBH suspension on Monday caused a great unrest among young doctors and the BBH Chapter of YDA had already recorded its protest by blocking Murree Road in front of BBH Monday night. We have given 24 hour deadline to the Punjab government to restore Dr. Niazi as MS BBH, he said.

In a leaked telephonic conversation between Dr. Niazi and Basharat Raja on December 16, 2018 that went viral on social media, the law minister threatened the MS BBH of consequences when he refused to follow the minister’s request of giving Dr. Areeba Abbasi her favourite posting in Dermatology Department of the hospital.

Through a notification issued on Monday, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department placed Dr. Niazi under suspension under section 6 of PEEDA Act 2006 on account of negligence and misconduct with immediate effect directing him to report of SHC & ME Department.

Dr. Niazi did what was right and his suspension is in no way justified, said Dr. Azeem referring to the leaked telephonic conversation adding the YDA has found Dr. Niazi an upright and sincere person and administrator.

The young doctors would block Murree Road on Wednesday morning if the Punjab government does not take its decision back, he said. The orders of suspension of Dr. Niazi show that the political influence is still marring the healthcare system, he said.

He added that all chapters of YDA Punjab are on one page on the issue and any interference in healthcare matters by the politicians for their vested interests would never be tolerated. If the government does not restore Dr. Niazi as MS, the YDA would lodge a series of protests for the rights of doctors serving humanity.

In its notification issued on Monday, the SHC & ME Department has entrusted the additional charge of the post of MS BBH to Dr. Samina Shaheen, a BS-20 officer in addition to her own duties till the arrival of regular incumbent.