Tremor jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of medium intensity jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forcing people to out of their house and offices. According to Meteorological Department officials, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.8 on Richter scale and its epicentre was 80 kilometer deep in the mountainous range of Hindu Kush. The tremor was felt in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lakki Marwat, Balakot, Haripur, Dir, Chitral and Swat and other districts.