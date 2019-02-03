close
Sun Feb 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 3, 2019

Two killed as dumper crushes bike

National

TAKHT BHAI: Two motorcyclists were killed when a dumper truck overturned and fell on them on Shergarh-Lundkhwar Road on Saturday.

The sources said the bricks-laden dumper overturned due to slippery road and fell on

the bike. As a result, one bike rider died on the spot and the other sustained injuries. The injured was rushed to the hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Rasul and Ameenullah.

