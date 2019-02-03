Hazara Motorway: Govt begins payments to landowners

MANSEHRA: The government has begun disbursement of Rs3 billion among residents of 34 villages whose land was acquired for Hazara Motorway being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

"We have finalised awards of 20 villages and the rest would be completed before March this year. Payment to landowners has also been started," stated Farrukh Jadoon, the collector of CPEC in Hazara, told reporters on Saturday. Jadoon said that Rs340 million were already disbursed among the landowners in seven villages and the process was underway.

"Now owners of the land belonging to 20 villages, whose awards have been completed, can approach the deputy commissioner for the payments," said Jadoon. He said that land was acquired for the Hazara Motorway being built under the CPEC in the jurisdiction of Mansehra district.