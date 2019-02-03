Polio case reported from Bajaur

KHAR: A new case of polio has been reported from Bajaur district, an official said. It brought the number of polio cases to six in Bajaur in the last three months. District Surgeon Bajaur, Dr Wazir Khan Safi confirmed that 11-month old Javed, son of Rahmanullah, had been diagnosed with polio. He said the child belonged to Inayat Killay in Khar tehsil in Bajaur.

The official said the child had been administered anti-polio vaccine to protect him against the crippling disease. However, it isn’t known as to how many doses of the oral polio vaccine the affected child had received. It may be mentioned that five polio cases were reported from Bajaur in the last two months in 2018. Advisor to Prime Minister on Polio Eradication, Babar bin Atta in his recent visit to Bajaur had sacked five employees working under the Polio Eradication Initiative for negligence. The sacked workers had been accused of not informing their seniors about the exact number of children whose parents were refusing to get their kids vaccinated against the incapacitating disease.