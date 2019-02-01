Pakistan, Oman agree to enhance trade, investment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUSCAT: Pakistan and Oman have agreed to enhance mutual relations by boosting bilateral trade and investment.
The agreement came during a meeting of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi with Omani Deputy Prime Minister Syed Fahad bin Muhammad al Syed in Muscat on Thursday.
The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues besides the bilateral relations and the regional situation.
