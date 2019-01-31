Body found in fire-hit factory

LAHORE: Firefighters found the charred body of a man in a rubber factory on Bund Road, Shafiqabad, in which a huge fire broke out due to short circuit a day back. The victim identified as Nazeer had been working in the factory for the last 15 years. He was survived by four children. Firefighters put out the fire after hectic efforts of at least 20 hours. The victim’s body was shifted to morgue.