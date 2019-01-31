Pak cricket team to attend dams fundraiser in S Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed along with Pakistan cricket team will be attending SC/PM Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dam Fund raiser to be held by PTI South Africa chapter on February 04 in Centurion - Pretoria.

PTI South Africa President Zahid Afzal has given final shape to preparations for holding the event. The signed bat and ball by Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be auctioned at the event. The event will be featuring Pakistan Captain Shoaib Malik with Mohammad Hafeez, Shahdab Khan, Hasan Ali, Imamul Haq, Usman Shenwari and others.

"So far the response on the call of Supreme Court and prime minister has been tremendous. Overseas Pakistanis are a great asset of our country and their contribution towards the dam fund is phenomenal. This passion of Pakistanis ensures we will be able to solve water crises in Pakistan," said Faisal Javed.

“Pakistan desperately needs large dams. We have not built any large dam in Pakistan for past 40 plus years. Our storage capacity is only for one month against the minimum requirement of four months and due to this Pakistan dumps water worth $22 billion into the sea every year,” said Faisal Javed.

He said, “How unfortunate is this that previous governments never paid attention to this huge water crises where our per capita surface water availability of over 5,000 cubic metres per year in 1947 have come down to around 1,000 cubic metres today. There is a great deal of sense of realisation among all Pakistanis and the way they are contributing towards the dam fund is commendable”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed agreed here at a meeting on expansion of Swat motorway. It was also decided that the Kohat-Dera Ismail Khan road would be opened for public soon.