Saadi excels in Paris Open Karate

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top-notch karate player, Saadi Abbas gained 7th place in Paris Open Karate Premier League 1 organised by World Karate Federation.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, the competition included in Karate ranking for the Olympic 2020. Only top 100 Karate players of the world can participate in the Premier League 1 which in Olympic points Championship. Saadi participated in below 75 Kgs and in his first fight he defeated Netherlands player by 5-3. In the next round fight he lost to four times world champion famous Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan, who won 7-2.