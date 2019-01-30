FPCCI hails govt’s decision

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Torkham border round-the-clock operational within six months, a statement said on Tuesday.

Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, president of the FPCCI, also emphasised the need that similar facility might also be provided at Chaman border, Balochistan.

The FPCCI president asked the government to provide trade facilitation at these two important borders.

“People-to-people contact is crucial for the two Islamic neighbours, but, this must be translated into effective and strong economic and trade relations,” Achakzai said, adding that the sole earnings of the businessmen around these borders check posts was trade; thus, “The more we facilitate them the more will be the benefit to the region in specific and countries, in general.”

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood had promised a separate policy for Afghan trade, which was still awaited, and this must be announced as soon as possible, as this would boost the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He also asked the government to consider third country transit trade to Central Asia, which would open new avenues for the region and increase trade activity manifolds.

“With China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) insight, this measure will be a massive leap forward in making Pakistan a major trade hub of this region,” he added.