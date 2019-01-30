Rupee strengthens against dollar

The rupee continued its upward trend against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday. It closed at 138.64/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.74.

Dealers said the rupee traded stronger due to improved supply of the greenback in the market.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 138.80 against the dollar. It was settled at 138.70 on Monday.

The country received inflows of $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week.