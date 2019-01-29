Reforming the police

The tragic Sahiwal incident has raised many questions on the role and performance of the police. While the PTI-led and the previous governments did resolve to introduce police reforms, no steps have been taken so far. The organisational design of the police system is inherently flawed. All operational work including registration of FIR, investigation and follow up in courts is entrusted to sub-inspectors and inspectors.

Many supervisory officers barely keep a check on police stations and are rarely involved in investigations and other operations. There is a dire need to bring a radical change in the police structure. All postings should be made on merit. Only through a positive change, the government can reform the institution.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

*****

For the umpteenth time, the authorities concerned are talking about police reforms. In the past, multiple commissions and committees failed to reform the police. The last such attempt was made during Pervez Musharraf’s rule when a high-powered body was formed to examine the issue. The body, after exhaustive deliberations and after incorporating the best practices of the first world police forces, came up with the Police Order 2002.

This too could not be implemented in the spirit that it deserved. The reason was simple: political interference. This is the single greatest impediment to good governance. The relatively positive image of the KP police is a good example of how the police can deliver, if political interference is kept at bay. As long as there is political interference in police affairs, the police will never ever be reformed.

Farid Nawaz

Islamabad