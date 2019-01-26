New industrial city to be established at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Allama Iqbal Industrial City would be constructed near Sahianwala interchange of motorway under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This industrial city will be spread on 3432 acres of land. This new industrial city will provide lucrative jobs to a large number of jobless persons. According to a reliable source, the government of Punjab will provide Rs4 billion for the purchase of land while the remaining investment of Rs2 billion and 300 million would be arranged by the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC). According to the plan, new industrial units of different nature would be constructed in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City. Scattered industrial units are already operating in various congested localities of the city which would also be shifted to this new industrial estate after its completion.

dams’ construction plan lauded: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain Friday lauded the plan of the government of constructing five new dams, including Chiniot Dam to overcome water shortage in the country. Commenting on a news item about the government’s intent about dams, Alamdar said the FCCI was fully cognizant of the repercussions of depleting water resources on national economy and had floated a proposal to construct Chiniot Dam about a decade ago to meet the future needs of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. He said on a written request of the FCCI the previous government had started work on Chiniot Dam while Wapda had also completed a comprehensive feasibility report of the dam. The FCCI president said the proposed dam would have storage capacity of 0.85 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and it could also help the government avoid loses due to floods.