Fri Jan 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

PFA seals two plastic bottle units

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday unearthed two illegal plastic manufacturing units producing plastic bottles for soft drinks after melting non-food grade and chemical contaminated bottles.

Following a tipoff the PFA team raided two plastic bottle production units in Lahore. The operation was led by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman in the provincial metropolis. The authority confiscated around one million kilogram plastic granules (dana), 25,000 plastic bottles and 1,600 kilogram broken bottles during the raids.

