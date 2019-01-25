China clones gene-edited monkeys to aid research

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHANGHAI: Chinese scientists announced on Thursday they had cloned five monkeys from a single animal that was genetically engineered to have a sleep disorder, saying it could aid research into human psychological problems.
The claim, detailed in two reports published in a Chinese science journal, is the latest in a series of biomedical advances in the country, some of which have fuelled medical ethics debates. Most recently a Chinese scientist claimed last year he had altered the DNA of babies to make them HIV-proof.
A research team from the Institute of Neuroscience at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai said it had altered the genes of a macaque to give it circadian rhythm disorder, in which the body’s "clock" is out of sync with normal sleep times.
