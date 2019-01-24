Money-laundering scam: Zardari, Faryal’s bail extended till Feb 14

KARACHI: The Karachi banking court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of country’s former president and the Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till February 14 in a multi-billion rupees money laundering scandal.

The court also put off proceeding on the bail application moved by Omni group chairman Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed on February 6, citing ambiguity on the Supreme Court instructions that whether the trial court could independently pass an the order in the case or not. The hearing of the case revolved around the arguments from the defence and prosecution on their interpretations of the Supreme Court ’s January 7 order in which it had ordered the National Accountability Bureau to initiate inquiry into the scandal unearthed by the Federal Investigation Agency.

As the bail pleas were put up for arguments, the FIA prosecutor said the case was referred to the NAB and the trial court still could not pass an order in it because of being barred by the SC. On the other hand, the Majeeds’ lawyer said the apex court had “disposed of” the matter so the restriction was no longer there. The defence lawyer argued the FIA was trying to prolong the matter by playing tactics. He added that despite the passage of the stipulated period, the investigating agency had not filed the final charge sheet while his clients were being “unlawfully” and with “malafide” intentions kept in jail.

The judge asked the prosecutor if the court was relieved of the restriction to which he said that it was still in place. He added that since he had not received a certified copy of the SC order nor the investigation officer was present in the court so the court should defer the matter to a next date until the prosecution studies it.

Meanwhile, the judge reacting to a plea moved by the Abdul Ghani’s lawyer seeking medical treatment for his client who is interned in Adiala jail directed the authorities to provide necessary facility to the suspect. The court also accepted a report by the jail authorities stating that Anwar could not be produced because of his ill health.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to the money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai, who headed the Summit Bank, was arrested in July in connection with the probe. The former president’s other close aide Anwar and his son, Abdul Ghani, were also arrested by the FIA in August. Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.