Legislation for protection of PWDs’ rights finalised

Islamabad : The Ministry of Human Rights has finalised legislation for the protection of rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs) which has been referred to relevant National Assembly Standing Committee for further consideration and approval.

The information was shared by the Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari while chairing the second meeting of the National Committee on implementation of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (UNCRPD). The meeting was attended by representatives of provincial departments as well as officials from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The participants of the committee were briefed about UNCRPD, Incheon Strategy and action plan for operationalizing the strategy’s indicators.

Speaking on this occasion, the Federal Minister said that through comprehensive strategy steps are being taken to ensure the rights the rights of persons with disability. “We are committed to ensure the rights of every citizen in pursuance to the Constitution of Pakistan and international commitments,” she added.

Shireen Mazari said that the Ministry has asked all stakeholders and provincial departments to collect data regarding Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) so that a comprehensive and implementable strategy to address the issues faced by PWD can be formulated according to United Nations Convention on Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister further shared that all provincial departments have been directed to form provincial committees on the pattern of National Committee and identify focal persons so that provincial can play active role in collection of data on PWDs and formulation and implementation of legislation and action plan.

The Committee reviewed Action Plan in pursuance to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with disabilities, (UNCRPD) Incheon strategy and other international commitments pertaining to disability and for seeking concurrence of the stakeholders in the proposed action plan.