11 proclaimed offenders arrested

Rawalpindi : The city police have arrested a terrorist who was declared proclaimed offender by an Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi 17 years back. Pirwadhai Police arrested proclaimed offender, Saif-ur-Rehman, for his alleged role in indiscriminate firing by a group of masked gunmen at the Shah Najaf Mosque in Rawalpindi on February 26, 2002 in which 11 Shia worshippers were killed on the spot.

The proclaimed offender, Saif-ur-Rehman escaped to Dubai after this incident. Pirwadahi Police Station arrested him and send him to Adiala Jail.

The city police in crackdown against proclaimed offenders also arrested 11 proclaimed offenders involved in different criminal activities.

Senior Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Malik Tafseer told ‘The News’ that it was impossible to eradicate crime without arrest of proclaimed offenders. “We have started a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders to send them behind the bars,” he said.

He said special teams have been constituted at all police stations to arrest the proclaimed offenders in their respective jurisdictions. According to SDPO (City Circle) office, City Police Station arrested four proclaimed offenders Abdul Hafeez, Sabir Hussain, Malik Kamran and Hasan Zeb wanted in different cases. Ratta Amral Police Station arrested seven proclaimed offenders Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Zakriya, Muhammad Imtiaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Rameez. Similarly, Gangmandi Police Station arrested a proclaimed offender Imam Kamal. The court has sent all proclaimed offenders to Adiala Jail.