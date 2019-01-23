‘Exam system needs to be improved to abolish entrance test’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz has said the examination system of the country needs to be improved for the entrance test to be abolished.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Children’s Literature Festival at Children’s Library Complex on Tuesday, the provincial minister said that festival was a wonderful platform to enhance learning among children through interactive activities like storytelling, panel discussions, STEM workshops, puppet shows and music. The more you read the more you learn and the easier it gets to understand new languages, he added. The festival was attended by thousands of students, teachers and families. They attended various sessions and many child and adult authors launched their books at the festival. The sessions included the Art of Book Making by Oxford University Press, Storytelling through Theatre by Atif Badar, Suno Kahani Meri Zubani, Puppet Making, Clay Modelling, Origami and STEM education workshop.

The event was participated by noted poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, Adeel Hashmi, Arfa Syeda Zehra, Khaled Anam, Sheherezade Alam, Amra Alam, Baela Raza Jamil, director and founder, Children’s Literature Festival, Mariam Khokhar, chairperson, Children Library Complex, Rumana Husain, Raheela Baqai, Hareem Sumbul Bari and Mina Malik Husain. Despite very cold weather, the children participated in the festival with high spirits.

Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) seeks to promote a reading culture for creativity, imagination, citizenship through multi-sensory stimulation both in and beyond classrooms and textbooks. It provides a unique platform that drives the interest of children towards the joy of reading, self-expression, tolerance and critical thinking.

CLF Lahore is being held in generous collaboration with the Children Library Complex. CLF organisers, partners and CLC have invited all the children and schools to attend the festival.