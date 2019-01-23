Nawaz’s medical report declared unsatisfactory: Maryam expresses concern over father’s medical reports

ISLAMABAD: Medical reports of the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were declared unsatisfactory after undergoing echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday.

The reports indicated expansion of heart size as its muscle found thickened while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory.

Three cardiac tests of Nawaz Sharif was conducted at the PIC including echo thallium and electrocardiogram (ECG). Thallium report will be issued by the hospital administration within few hours, sources said.

Strict security measures were made during arrival of the incarcerated premier as heavy contingents of police were deployed at entrance spots of the emergency wards while all attendants of other patients were asked to leave the room.

Sources said that a three member medical board was formed for medical check-up of the former premier. The board will be headed by Dr Shahid Hameed, while other members include Dr Sajjad Ahmed and Dr Hamid Khalil.

Meanwhile, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over the latest echo scanning of her father.

She said that symptoms of heart disease were emerging again as per the initial report. Maryam in her latest statement said that she wanted to arrive in hospital but her father stopped her.