Indian selectors get cash bonus for successful Australia tour

NEW DELHI: The selectors who chose the Indian cricketers to tour Australia recently have been awarded almost $30,000 each as a bonus for picking the history-making squad.

India clinched their first Test series in Australia in 71 years before claiming another historic first with a 2-1 win in the one-day internationals. The Twenty20 series ended in a draw.

The squad ended the tour without losing a series, a first on Australian soil.

The BCCI awarded the players and coaches cash bonuses after the historic win, but followed up with a two million rupee ($28,000) reward for each selector.

“The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations,” Indian cricket administrator Vinod Rai said in a statement. “The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner.”