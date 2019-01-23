Indian selectors get cash bonus for successful Australia tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: The selectors who chose the Indian cricketers to tour Australia recently have been awarded almost $30,000 each as a bonus for picking the history-making squad.
India clinched their first Test series in Australia in 71 years before claiming another historic first with a 2-1 win in the one-day internationals. The Twenty20 series ended in a draw.
The squad ended the tour without losing a series, a first on Australian soil.
The BCCI awarded the players and coaches cash bonuses after the historic win, but followed up with a two million rupee ($28,000) reward for each selector.
“The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations,” Indian cricket administrator Vinod Rai said in a statement. “The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner.”
