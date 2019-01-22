close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Workshop

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

SWABI: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of University of Swabi organized a one-day workshop on MS/MPhil/PhD Programme Review. The purpose was to make the relevant chairmen/HOD aware on the importance of taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for MS/MPhil/PhD programmes being offered by the department.

