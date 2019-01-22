tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of University of Swabi organized a one-day workshop on MS/MPhil/PhD Programme Review. The purpose was to make the relevant chairmen/HOD aware on the importance of taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for MS/MPhil/PhD programmes being offered by the department.
SWABI: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of University of Swabi organized a one-day workshop on MS/MPhil/PhD Programme Review. The purpose was to make the relevant chairmen/HOD aware on the importance of taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for MS/MPhil/PhD programmes being offered by the department.