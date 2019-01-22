close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

Not first of its kind: Sherpao

National

BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the government to probe the Khaisor and Sahiwal incidents and provide justice to the affected families.

In a statement, he said the sanctity of “chadar and chardiwari” was violated in Khaisor village in North Waziristan.

Aftab Sherpao said it was not the first incident of its kind and similar happenings took place in the past too. He said it would create distrust among the people about the state institutions.He also extended

sympathies to the family whose three members were killed in an alleged encounter by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Sahiwal. The QWP leader demanded that the officials, who conducted the “encounter”, should be punished severely to avoid such occurrences in future.

He said state institutions were supposed to provide protection to the people and not to kill them.

Aftab Sherpao said the Sahiwal incident had created unrest among the people and raised questions about the ability of the law-enforcers.

The QWP leader criticised the Punjab law minister for terming the killings in Sahiwal as “collateral damage”, saying it was tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of the bereaved family.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan