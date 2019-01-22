Not first of its kind: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the government to probe the Khaisor and Sahiwal incidents and provide justice to the affected families.

In a statement, he said the sanctity of “chadar and chardiwari” was violated in Khaisor village in North Waziristan.

Aftab Sherpao said it was not the first incident of its kind and similar happenings took place in the past too. He said it would create distrust among the people about the state institutions.He also extended

sympathies to the family whose three members were killed in an alleged encounter by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Sahiwal. The QWP leader demanded that the officials, who conducted the “encounter”, should be punished severely to avoid such occurrences in future.

He said state institutions were supposed to provide protection to the people and not to kill them.

Aftab Sherpao said the Sahiwal incident had created unrest among the people and raised questions about the ability of the law-enforcers.

The QWP leader criticised the Punjab law minister for terming the killings in Sahiwal as “collateral damage”, saying it was tantamount to rubbing salt into the wounds of the bereaved family.