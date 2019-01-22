close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Solid steps urged for retrieval of state land

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Sheikh Farid has directed all the field officers to take solid steps to retrieve the state land from illegal occupiers across the region. In a letter, he stressed upon the need to collect complete information about the occupied state land, seeking coordination of their respective deputy commissioner offices. He said that the ACE had so far recovered over two billion rupees from the owners of illegal commercial buildings during the current month and deposited it into the government treasury. He said Rs1.30 billion dues had been recovered from Sialkot district, Rs800 million from Gujrat district, Rs100 million from Mandi Bahauddin district, Rs15 million from Gujranwala district, Rs10.2 million from Narowal district and Rs3 million from Hafizabad district. He said that the department had retrieved hundreds of kanals state land from the illegal occupiers.

