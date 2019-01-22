close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2019

Man’s head, eyebrows shaved by rivals

National

OKARA: A man’s eyebrows and head were shaved by rivals at village 24/GD on Monday.

Mushtaq was going on a motorcycle when Qadir, Sarfraz, Haidar Ali, Riasat Ali, Kashif and two others intercepted him. They shaved his head, eyebrows, beard and mustaches, and blackened his face. When the people intervened, the accused fled the spot. A case was registered with the Chuchak police station.

Three girls injured: Three girls were injured when their rivals attacked and beat them here.

Nasreen Bibi, Sajida Bibi and Zarina Bibi of village 33/2RA were busy in domestic chores on Sunday when their rivals Yousuf, Liaquat, Zafar, Mazhar and their accomplices entered the house with weapons and beat them severely. When the villagers intervened, the assailants fled the scene.

Later, a case was registered with the Sadr Okara police station.

In the second incident, a woman of village Amira Tejeka was dragged to a deserted house by Imtiaz and M Ramzan where Imtiaz raped her. A case was registered.

beaten to death: A Munshi of a landlord was beaten to death here on Monday. Tariq Ismail alias Hanif of Lahore was the employee of landlord Sardar Khan Wattoo of village Mari Kamboh.

He quarrelled with Amanat alias Sultan in the village. Amanat returned along with his accomplices Allah Ditta and M Khan. They beat him severely which killed Tariq. Sadr Depalpur police registered a case.

