SBP DG, cricket organisers meet PCB chief

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and local cricket organisers called on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Director PCB International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan was also present during the meeting.During the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani discussed the mutual measures for the promotion of cricket in Punjab province.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar informed the PCB chief Ehsan Mani that cricket is a vital part of SBP’s Annual Sports calendar. “We are preparing 10 practice cricket pitches around Punjab Stadium to give our young players sufficient opportunities to polish their game. 10 practice cricket pitches are also being built at Sports Complex ground near Greater Iqbal Park also known as Manto Park ground.

Earlier, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also had a separate meeting with Director PCB International Cricket Operations Zakir Khan and talked about the promotion of cricket in the province.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board President Ehsan Mani on Monday met a delegation of local cricket organisers led by Shaikh Muhammad Ismail.Speaking on the occasion PCB chief said the role of organisers was important in promotion of local cricket and added that PCB was already on way to further improve regional cricket.

PCB chief said that solid steps are needed to promote the game at grass-root also emphasizing the role of sponsors in cricket.Organisers’ delegation that met the PCB chairman included Shaikh Muhammad Ismail, Golden Star Club President Wasif Zaman and secretary Hafiz Shahbaz.