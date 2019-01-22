Traders expect big relief in mini-budget

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Monday said that business community has high hopes and expectations about upcoming economic package to be presented at national assembly on January 23. “We are anticipating big relief in taxes, regulatory duties and low tariff for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Addressing a press conference at Chamber house here on Monday, RCCI President urged government to take immediate steps and end this vagueness and uncertainty towards IMF program. There should be a clear picture for local and foreign investors what exactly the economic direction where government is heading and how much time it will take to remove the anomalies and bottlenecks to put the economic engine on the track, he added.

He said we do appreciate that the government is considering withdrawing the ban imposed on the non-taxpayers on purchasing vehicles and properties , however, there must be more taxes/duty/fees for non-filers over filers.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that business community does appreciate withdrawing of Withholding tax (WHT) on cash withdrawal from bank accounts will be abolished for tax filers. He informed that on ease of doing business index Pakistan ranked 136 and urged Government to take concrete and result oriented steps based on medium and long term to improve the ranking below 100 marks in next three to five years.