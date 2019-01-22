Industrial workers protest gas suspension in Haripur

HARIPUR: Several of workers from the Hattar Industrial Estate blocked Haripur-Taxila Road for traffic as a mark of protest against the suspension of gas supply to factories. The workers from different industrial units despite heavy rain took out a procession and blocked the Haripur-Taxila road near the Petrol Pump stop. The protesters burnt tyres and placed stones on the road suspending traffic on both sides of the busy road for over three hours. The protesters played hide and seek with the police and scuffled with cops. The protesting workers termed the decision of suspending gas supply to industries of Hattar as an economic murder of hundreds of workers.