PTI parliamentary party meeting condemns Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over PTI parliamentary party meeting at Punjab Assembly cafeteria here on Monday. The meeting condemned Sahiwal incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family. The meeting also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this incident and prayed for the departed souls.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that everyone is sad over Sahiwal tragedy and the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow of grieved family. He said that the whole nation is in agony. Usman Buzdar said that he went to Multan from Mianwali and went to Sahiwal by road late at night to inquire after the injured children. I also met with the heirs and consoled them.

The pain and agony of the injured children cannot be described in words and they are like my own children, he said and added pain of the children did not let him sleep the whole night. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also very grieved over this tragedy and he has talked to me thrice about it, the CM said. He directed for bringing the responsible people to the court of law.

The CM said that he had made promise with the family to provide them justice and it will be fulfilled. He said no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the way of providing justice to the affected family. Punjab government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the affected family and the Punjab government will also bear the educational expenses of the children. Free of cost medical facilities will be provided to the affected family their every need will be fulfilled.

The CM said officials and their supervisor who took part in the operation have been arrested immediately and are also suspended. Joint Investigation Team is inquiring the incident and a report will be submitted by tomorrow (today). Strict action will be taken in the light of the report and justice will be ensured.

He said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the affected family. He said such incidents were kept hidden in the past and neither FIR was registered nor JIT was constituted then. The requirements of justice will be fulfilled after the JIT report. He said assembly members should actively participate in Punjab assembly session. Later, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Sahiwal incident is very tragic and the Punjab government has constituted JIT soon after this incident.