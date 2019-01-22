IDPs in Bannu protest for compensation

BANNU: The internally displaced persons (IDPs) living at the Bakakhel camp on Monday staged a protest to press the government to release the compensation amount to them.

The IDPs led by Malik Ghulam Khan Madakhel had gathered at the Qazi Fazal Qadir Park to record their protest. They also threatened to stage a protest demonstration outside the offices of the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) if the compensation amount was not released within a week.

Chanting slogans against the FDMA authorities, they said that they were displaced from homes and had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace, but the government had failed to provide them relief.

The IDPs said that they were faced with a host of problems. They threatened to stage a protest demonstration outside the FDMA offices if the compensation was not released to them. Meanwhile, Khalid Saleem, an official of the FDMA assured the protesters that the IDPs would start receiving the compensation within one week.