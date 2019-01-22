‘Green-shirts to depart on Jan 27 for Argentina if funds are available’

KARACHI: Hopes are alive that PHF would arrange funds for sending the national team to play two matches of FIH Pro League against Argentine which are scheduled for February 2 and 3 in Cordoba.

The newly appointed manager-cum-head coach Saeed Khan told ‘The News’ from Lahore that players were training hard and expected to leave for Argentina on January 27. Khan said that he would not make tall claims as 12 members of the team would be playing international hockey for the first time. “But I can say that players are young and energetic and eager to make their name,” he added.

He appealed to the nation not to expect too much from the young side. “Give some time to the new team to settle down and get confidence against such giant teams as Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Argentina, and Belgium,” he added.

Saeed said that most talented players of the country have been selected for the event. “Let’s see how they play in the big event. We cannot predict anything about their game on the basis of a training camp. The pressure and class of hockey in an international match is totally different,” said the manager-cum-head coach.

Ayaz Mehmood, PHF associate secretary, who is also a member of the selection committee, said that the players were mentally and physically ready to appear in their first tough exam. “No one can say what the result will be. Their confidence and fighting spirit will become clear only after the matches,” he said. He said that Junaid Manzoor and Rana Waheed were likely to play as centre forward. “Mubashir, Abu Bakar and Aleem Bilal are preparing as PC strikers,” Ayaz added.