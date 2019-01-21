close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
January 21, 2019

APC to launch movement for GB rights

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
January 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan All Parties Conference Sunday decided to launch a movement to secure rights for the region on the pattern of other provinces. Representatives of various political, religious and civic bodies attended the conference at a local hotel and expressed their views. A 10-point joint declaration was adopted on the occasion that was shared with the media.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan