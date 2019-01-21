APC to launch movement for GB rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan All Parties Conference Sunday decided to launch a movement to secure rights for the region on the pattern of other provinces. Representatives of various political, religious and civic bodies attended the conference at a local hotel and expressed their views. A 10-point joint declaration was adopted on the occasion that was shared with the media.
ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan All Parties Conference Sunday decided to launch a movement to secure rights for the region on the pattern of other provinces. Representatives of various political, religious and civic bodies attended the conference at a local hotel and expressed their views. A 10-point joint declaration was adopted on the occasion that was shared with the media.