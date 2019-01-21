JIT summons Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The newly-constituted joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah at the JIT camp office on Monday (today) to record his statement in connection with the Model Town tragedy. The former law minister would be questioned by the JIT regarding Model Town tragedy.

Motorway Police IG AD Khawaja is the convener of the JIT. One official each from ISI, MI and IB, DIG Headquarters, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, are part of the JIT.