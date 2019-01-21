close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

JIT summons Rana Sanaullah

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

LAHORE: The newly-constituted joint investigation team (JIT) has summoned former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah at the JIT camp office on Monday (today) to record his statement in connection with the Model Town tragedy. The former law minister would be questioned by the JIT regarding Model Town tragedy.

Motorway Police IG AD Khawaja is the convener of the JIT. One official each from ISI, MI and IB, DIG Headquarters, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, are part of the JIT.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story