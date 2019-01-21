close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
January 21, 2019

Egyptian billionaire offers to build 100,000 housing units: Fawad

January 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that an Egyptian billionaire has offered to build 100,000 housing units in Pakistan.

In a tweet he said Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has offered to build 100,000 housing units in Pakistan to help realize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

According to Arab News, Naguib Sawiris has expressed his will to invest in 100,000 units of affordable housing in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of Naya Pakistan.

Ora Developers owned by Naguib Sawiris is already engaged in the construction of a multibillion dollar housing scheme named Eighteen which was launched in 2017 in Islamabad with local partners Saif Group and Kohistan Builders.

